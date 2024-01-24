Details released after shooting outside Murray mall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Imanuill Ahmed has been charged after the Jan. 13 shooting outside Fashion Place Mall that sent one man to the hospital.

An affidavit filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says Ahmed, 18, admitted he “fired the whole clip” at the victim, saying he was returning fire after the other man fired.

Charging documents say that after firing all his bullets, Ahmed concealed his firearm under a dumpster.

The affidavit reveals the exchange started inside the mall, where the victim is employed. The victim was walking toward his work station when a male called out to him. The victim offered his hand for a handshake, the affidavit says. The male said he “doesn’t f*** with him.”

“As this occurred, (the victim) observed a group of several other males nearby who were wearing masks/hoods and had their hands in their pockets. (The victim) stated that he didn’t know any of these people. (The victim) stated that he didn’t feel safe, so he started to leave.”

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

He made his way to his vehicle, parked outside the Container Store.

“(He) got to his car and noticed that the group of people were following him,” charging documents say. “While (he) was in his vehicle he observed one of the males holding a gun to the side of his hip. (The victim) stated that he was concerned if he drove away they would shoot so he got out of his car to talk them down. (He) stated that when he got out of his car, they already had a gun out.

The victim “stated that one of the males was accusing him of disrespecting a cousin and asking him about gang affiliations. During this, two of the males walked closer to (the victim), and one had his gun out with his finger on the trigger, and began pointing the gun at him. (The victim) described seeing a light reflect from the male’s gun. (The victim) stated at this point, he felt his life was in danger so he pulled out a gun from his chest bag and shots were fired.”

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The victim said a volley of shots were fired, then it stopped. He tried to run back to his car, and “another person shot again, which caused (the victim) to shoot back toward the Container Store.”

Through his legal counsel, the victim provided Murray City Police detectives with the gun he used during the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a bullet to the leg.

Fashion Place Mall shooting Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Ahmed also agreed to talk to detectives.

“Post-Miranda Ahmed stated that he was at the mall, talking within his group of friends. Ahmed stated that the last thing that happened was the shooting,” his affidavit says.

“Ahmed stated that the other guy shot, so he shot back. Ahmed stated that they started running and he threw the gun. Ahmed was shown a picture of himself from video surveillance at the mall, and he confirmed it was him. Detectives showed Ahmed another picture of a guy hiding the gun under the trash compactor, and he confirmed it was him. Ahmed stated that he fired the whole ‘clip’ and it was 9mm rounds.”

Ahmed now faces 10 third-degree felony charges:

Riot with bodily injury and substantial property damage with possession of a dangerous weapon

Obstructing justice

Eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.