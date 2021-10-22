Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports inmate death

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported the death of an inmate in custody.

The inmate was hospitalized at the time of death.

“On October 21, 2021, an inmate in the custody of Weber County Correctional

Facility passed away,” the WCSO statement says.

“The individual was in the care of an area hospital at the time of passing. This individual had extensive pre-existing medical conditions and the death is not related to the COVID-19 virus.

“Our condolences go out to the individual’s family. Additional information will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.”