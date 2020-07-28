Weber Fire crews assist with delivery of premature baby, name him honorary firefighter

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire crews assisted with the delivery of a premature baby earlier this month, and have now named him an honorary firefighter.

“At the first of this month our crews responded to an unexpected delivery of a tough little guy named Greyson,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “Greyson and his family are from California and were here visiting friends and had plans to take maternity pictures up in Eden when Vanessa (mom) went into labor at just 30 weeks. Crews from Stations 65 and 62 assisted in the delivery and transport of mom and baby.”

Greyson was placed in the NICU at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and his family was told he would be there for awhile.

“During that time a handful of our awesome employees decided to help the family out,” the post said. “Because of his very early arrival the family we new the family would need a few essential items. We were able to fundraise within our department and provide the family with a car seat, diaper bag, multiple outfits, diapers, baby wash, blanket, and other miscellaneous items, along with some personalized WFD swag and a gift backpack for his older sister.”

Officials found out Friday Greyson was transported back to his home state of California and is in a hospital near his home.