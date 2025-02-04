Weber School Dist.: Student stabs student; WCSO investigating

WEBER COUNTY, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A student in the Weber School District was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after being stabbed by another student.

“This morning, an altercation occurred between two students, during which one student stabbed the other with a knife,” says a statement issued by WSD spokesman Lane Findlay.

“The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals involved were detained, and as a precautionary measure, the school was placed in a ‘Hold’ protocol. A ‘Hold’ involves having students and staff remain in place while school officials and first responders address the situation.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, the statement says, adding that “appropriate action will be taken against those involved.

“We understand that situations like this can be concerning for students and families. Please know that support and resources are available for any student who may need assistance.”

The hold has been lifted, “but there is still a strong law enforcement presence at the school right now,” the district statement says.

The investigating agency is the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.