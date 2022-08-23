Orem father arrested after overdose hospitalizes 10-month-old daughter, police say

OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man was booked into the Utah County jail Sunday after the “severe” drug overdose of his 10-month-old daughter.

A call came to Lehi police at 11:13 p.m. Aug. 15, a Monday, regarding a baby being driven to Lehi’s Mountain Point Medical Center due to a drug overdose. The officer arrived at the hospital, where the baby was treated with Naloxone.

“After Naloxone was administered, (the baby) was conscious and was breathing on her own. A second dose of Naloxone was needed shortly after, and (she) was put on a Naloxone drip due to the severity of the opiates she ingested.

“The doctor in the emergency department informed me the father of (the baby), identified as Jazz Rockwood, was brought in five days ago due to an overdose,” says a probable cause statement for in Rockwood’s arrest. “Jazz was found with a needle in his arm and was unresponsive. He became extremely aggressive and checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice.”

The baby’s mother “mentioned the baby finding oxycodone pills in Jazz’s pocket in the laundry. She later changed her story to say there was a blue powder in the dryer vent and a quarter as well.”

The baby had grabbed the quarter and put it in her mouth, the mother said, “and later became unresponsive. The doctor also informed me, a regular oxycodone pill wouldn’t usually cause a baby to overdose that quickly. The doctor’s concern was the blue oxycodone pills they are seeing are actually made of fentanyl and are being sold as oxycodone pills on the street.”

The couple’s son told a nurse “this isn’t the first time something like this has happened and it has happened to him as well,” adding his father had told him “not to say anything to anyone,” Rockwood’s affidavit says.

A strong odor of marijuana was detected in the car that Rockwood, 33, had been driving, and also in the family residence, the statement says.

The baby was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital, which ran blood tests. Last Thursday, Aug. 18, preliminary results came back as positive for fentanyl.

Rockwood was booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated child abuse, reckless, a third-degree felony

Endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony

Rockwood is being held without bail.