Week 2: Former Utah defensive stars continue strong start to NFL season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three former University of Utah defensive stars had big games for their respective NFL teams Sunday, highlighting Week 2 action involving former Utah college and high school athletes.

Jacksonville rookie Devin Lloyd snagged his first NFL interception and returned it 13 yards after teammate Foley Fakukasi got a hand in the way of a Matt Ryan pass. Lloyd ended up with three passes defended and six tackles (three solo) in the Jaguars’ 24-0 home win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Lloyd, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the Jaguars’ leading tackler (17) through two games.

“It felt great,” Lloyd said in a postgame interview. “Shout out to Foley, man. He’s the one that deflected it. With tips and overthrows, you’ve got to get those. It fell right into my hands, but it felt great.”

Lloyd also talked about his first time playing in front of the home fans in Jacksonville.

“They came through today,” he said. “This was my first home game, so I didn’t really know what to expect. They showed up, and I’m glad we could put on a show for them.

“Tips and overthrows, you gotta get those.”@DevinLloyd_ on his first career INT and the crowd making a difference. pic.twitter.com/6i4veMHsTQ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

In Baltimore, former Utes safety Marcus Williams had two interceptions and a game-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Ravens’ 42-38 home to the Miami Dolphins.

OUR BALL Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHxyfnu4zB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Yeah, that's a pick. Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/mM5gJwZyWY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Williams, who signed with the Ravens as a free agent in March after five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, currently leads the NFL in interceptions (three) and is tied for fifth in tackles (22).

In Santa Clara, Calif., former Utes linebacker Cody Barton had double-digit tackles for the second time in as many games for the Seahawks, finishing with a team-leading 11 tackles (four solo) in Seattle’s 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Barton, now in his fourth pro season, is Seattle’s leading tackler and ranks seventh in the NFL (21).

Recent NFL transactions involving players with Utah ties include:

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky agreed to a four-year, $13 million contract extension with the 49ers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry was claimed by the Raiders on Monday after being waived by the Cardinals.

The Lions signed former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle (Sept. 9) and re-signed ex-Utah offensive lineman Darrin Paulo (Wednesday) to the practice squad .

. Former BYU cornerback Chris Wilcox was released from the Colts’ practice squad Tuesday.

Former Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford was released from the Jaguars’ practice squad Monday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had one tackle in the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Had five tackles (three solo) in the Cardinals’ road win.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Made his NFL debut and finished with 10 carries for 30 yards in the Falcons’ 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Sept. 5.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 42-38 loss to the Dolphins.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Had two interceptions and a game-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Ravens’ home loss.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Signed to the Ravens’ practice squad Sept. 7.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Expected to play when the Bills host the Titans on Monday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Expected to play Monday night vs. Titans.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the Panthers’ practice squad Sept. 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Signed to the Panthers’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Active for the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Packers.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Had one solo tackle in the Bears’ loss on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active in the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Inactive for the Bengals’ road loss.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Active in the Browns’ 31-30 home loss to the Jets.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Active for the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Bengals.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Had two catches for 18 yards in the Cowboys’ home victory.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 16-9 win over the Texans.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on the Broncos’ injured reserve list Aug. 4.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Was re-signed to the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Commanders.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had 12 carries for 53 yards and one catch for 7 yards in the Lions’ home victory.

Dominik Eberle, K, Utah State: Signed to the Lions’ practice squad Sept. 9.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Had one tackle in the Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Bears.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Had two solo tackles in the Packers’ home win.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active in the Packers’ win over the Bears.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had one tackle and one pass defended in the Colts’ 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Snagged his first NFL interception and finished with three passes defended and six tackles (three solo) in the Jaguars’ 24-0 home win over the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Played in the Raiders’ 29-23 OT loss to the Cardinals.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Active for the Raiders’ home loss to the Cardinals.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Inactive vs. the Cardinals.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Active for the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had one solo tackle in the Chargers’ road loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two tackles and two passes defended vs. the Chiefs.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Active for the Rams’ 31-27 win over the Falcons.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Hit his lone field goal attempt (20 yards) and went 4-for-4 on PATs in the Rams’ home victory.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Had seven tackles (two solo), including a sack, as the Rams held off the Falcons.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active vs. the Falcons.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had six solo tackles in the Dolphins’ 42-38 win over the Ravens.

Minnesota Vikings

None.

New England Patriots

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Reverted back to the Patriots’ practice squad Sept. 12.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had three tackles (one solo) and one pass defended in the Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Active vs. the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Had three carries for 14 yards in the Saints’ home loss.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Active vs. the Buccaneers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the Saints’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State: Signed to the Saints’ practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the Jets’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 31-30 victory over the Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR, Utah/Timpview: Signed to the Eagles’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Expected to play in when the Eagles host the Vikings on Monday night.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the Eagles’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had one tackle in the Steelers’ 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had four carries for 15 yards and one catch for no gain in the Steelers’ home loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had three tackles (one solo) in the 49ers’ 27-7 victory over the Seahawks.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted three times for a 44-yard average, including two inside the 20-yard line, in the 49ers’ home victory.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had double-digit tackles in back-to-back weeks for the Seahawks, finishing with a game-high 11 tackles (four solo) in a 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had four solo tackles in the Seahawks’ road loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list Aug. 23.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Had his first catch of the season, a 6-yard grab, in the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to the Lions.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).