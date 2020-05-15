West Bountiful police searching for persons of interest after gas station robbery

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Bountiful police are searching for four persons of interest after a gas station robbery in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The individuals burglarized the Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South at 2:26 a.m., said a news release from West Bountiful Police Department.

“The suspects approached the gas station from the northeast on foot,” the news release said. “They went to the east side of the store and threw rocks through the glass door to enter the business. Three of the suspects entered the store while one remained outside on the east side. One suspect went behind the counter and began stealing vaping equipment while the other two suspects began stealing beer.”

The suspects were able to steal an estimated $5,000 worth of products before fleeing the area, the news release said.

“The first suspect is seen wearing what is believed to be a red shirt on their head covering their face, a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes,” the news release said. “The second suspect is seen wearing a pink beanie with dark shoulder length hair, what appears to be a blue surgical mask, white Vans long sleeve T-shirt, red pants, and a black and white shirt.”

The third suspect is wearing what appears to be a blue shirt covering their face, a black hoodie with a yellow skull on the back, dark pants, and white shoes with red heels and a red Nike symbol. The fourth suspect is seen wearing long pants and a sweatshirt.

The three suspects who enter the store appear to be Caucasian or possibly Hispanic.

“The three suspects appear to have petite figures and feminine features,” the news release said. “The suspects fled the store and dropped several items in the northeast parking lot where it is believed they got into a vehicle. Please help us identify these suspects.”