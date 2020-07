WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police Department has welcomed a new K-9.

“Meet Rico!” said a Facebook post from WJPD “Rico just joined the WJPD K-9 unit at 14 months of age, so he has a lot of training ahead of him.”

Rico is a Czechoslovakian Shepherd and will receive multi-use training.

“Congrats to Rico and his new handler,” the post said.