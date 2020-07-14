Crews respond to 3rd wildfire start of the day near Veyo

VEYO, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to the third wildfire start of the day Monday near Veyo in western Washington County.

“Resources responding to the #VeyoWestFire located near Veyo,” said a tweet at 5 p.m. “Estimated at 10 acres. Fire is threatening the west side of Veyo, evacuations have been ordered for the west side of town. Additional air and ground resources have been ordered and are responding.”

Earlier Monday afternoon, crews responded to the Abbott Fire in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon, estimated at three to five acres, and the Goshen Canyon Fire southeast of Goshen, first estimated at 30 acres.

Utah Fire Info tweeted an update about the Goshen Canyon Fire at 5:30 p.m.: “Forward progression has been stopped. The fire is estimated at 215 acres. Two homes remain evacuated, fire managers anticipate those evacuations will be lifted tonight. The cause of the fire has NOT been determined, the investigation is ongoing.”

The cause for all three wildfires is not yet known.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.