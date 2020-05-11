West Jordan police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Kataunna Smith. Photo Courtesy: West Jordan Police Department

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning.

Kataunna Smith was last seen between 8:40 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., wearing a Lilo and Stitch hoodie, gray shirt, black leggings and pink shoes, said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department. She was carrying a black drawstring Mickey Mouse backpack.

Other Stories of Interest:  West Jordan cancels Western Stampede due to COVID-19

Kataunna is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also goes by Kat.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call  West Jordan Police Department on 801-256-2000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here