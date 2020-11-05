West Valley City man in custody after alleged drunk driving, threatening children, adult neighbors with ‘gun’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man was wrestled and taken into custody Wednesday night by West Valley City Police officers after he allegedly pointed a gun — which turned out to be a toy — at children and adults in his neighborhood.

There were also reports that the man, who was driving and appeared to be intoxicated, hit at least one other vehicle with his car. Police were still working to confirm reports Wednesday evening.

Lt. Steve Burke, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily that officers were called to the scene, near 4417 Bordeaux Way, at about 5:50 p.m.

“The guy lives in the neighborhood somewhere, and he appeared to be intoxicated, and he pulled up in front of a house with a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old boy outside, and pointed what turned out to be a toy gun at them, and told them to get in the car,” Burke said.

“Their older brother came out, and he (the suspect) pointed the ‘gun’ at him, and they all ran away,” Burke said, adding that he though the older brother was also a juvenile.

“Then the guy got back in the car and continued to drive, and we heard he hit a car, but that is not substantiated yet. Then he pointed the gun at his neighbors across the street and pulled into his driveway.”

Multiple people called police to alert them, Burke said.

Officers tried to take the man into custody, but he was uncooperative.

“They ended up trying to Tase him, but he was wearing a big, heavy coat,” so the Taser did not connect. “They ended up wrestling him into custody. We just barely sent him off to jail,” Burke said at about 10:45 p.m.

Burke said the man had not yet been charged at that point, and his name was unavailable. The man has been the subject of at least one previous DUI call, Burke said. Open alcohol containers were found in the man’s car, and the suspect admitted being intoxicated to someone who confronted him, Burke said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.