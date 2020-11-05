Syracuse High School to move to online learning after COVID-19 cases reach more than 15

SYRACUSE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Syracuse High School in Davis County will move to online learning after more than 15 active cases of COVID-19 were documented at the school.

A letter signed by principal Jed Johansen was issued on Wednesday. It reads:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

The Davis School District has been informed by the Davis County Health Department that Syracuse High School has more than 15 confirmed cases of individuals with the COVID-19 virus over the last 14 days. According to the health department, any school with 15 or more confirmed cases across multiple settings in a school will result in a closure of the school building for 14 days.

Syracuse High School will begin a soft closure starting Thursday, Nov. 5th. It is anticipated we will resume in-person classes on Thursday, Nov. 19th. This step is being taken to control the spread of the virus.

To allow teachers time to prepare for this transition, there will be no instruction tomorrow, Nov. 5th. Please have your student check Canvas regularly for class information.

Fridays will remain remote learning support days. Monday, Nov. 9th, will be our first day of remote learning and will be an A-day as originally scheduled on the Davis School District calendar. We will follow the traditional bell schedule and students will participate remotely during their regularly scheduled classes.

Attendance will be taken at the beginning of each class period, so please be sure to have your student join the class remotely. Each teacher will provide instructions for meeting remotely via Canvas.

The bell schedule we will follow is outlined below:

During remote learning, students are still expected to engage with their classes and complete schoolwork as if they were attending class in the school building.

For additional information specific to your student’s classes, please have your student check the homepage of each of their courses in Canvas. These will be updated throughout the day during our teacher workday tomorrow.

In compliance with the Utah Department of Health Covid-19 School Manual, all Utah High School Activity Association-sanctioned competitions will continue during the 14-day window. However, if there are three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among group

members, that group will be quarantined for 14 days. All practices and tryouts are suspended throughout the soft closure.

Grab and go school lunches will be available for Syracuse High Students at Syracuse Junior High from 10:00-10:30 am.