West Valley City police arrest man accused of threatening rec center employees, causing temporary closure

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after police say he threatened employees at a West Valley City recreation center, causing the facility to close Tuesday.

Stuart Stanbury was arrested after police linked a threatening call made to the West Valley City Family Fitness Center at 5415 W. 3100 South to his cellphone, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

West Valley City police say Stanbury told rec center employees during a phone call about 10 p.m. Monday that “I’m a mile away” and to “enjoy that mile because you are dead when I get there.”

The West Valley City Family Fitness Center announced on its Facebook page at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that the center would be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.” An update at 3:45 p.m. stated the issue was resolved and the rec center would reopen at 4 p.m.

During his arrest, police say Stanbury admitted to “having a grievance” with the rec center and making the threatening call, the affidavit states.

Stanbury was arrested for investigation of threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.