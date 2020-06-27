West Valley City police ask public’s help locating suspect, missing Jeep

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say “took this Jeep for a test drive and never came back.”

The incident occurred Thursday. The Jeep is pictured below.

“An officer stopped the Jeep for a traffic violation, but the driver took off before it was confirmed that the Jeep was stolen,” the WVCPD statement says.

“Please RT (retweet). Have info? Call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously. Case 20I013182.”