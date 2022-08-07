West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside several businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday.

“Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Carl’s Jr. restaurant,” says an updated tweeted at 3:38 p.m. “Officers responded and located a shooting victim at the restaurant. Another officer located a suspect matching the description of the shooter nearby.”

The victim in the original shooting call, a 41-year-old man, was found to have been grazed in the head by a bullet, the WVCPD statement says.

“WVCPD officer confronted the suspect and at some point during that exchange, shots were fired. The suspect was hit. Transported in serious condition. No officers were injured.”

The suspect shot by a WVCPD officer is believed to be the original shooter, whose bullet grazed the victim’s head. He is an adult male, the police statement says, adding “We are working on ID.”

A gun was found near the suspect. An investigation into this incident will be conducted by Protocol Team One, which is led by by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A witness, who gave his initials as DPB, told Gephardt Daily that he was driving down the street when he witnessed some of the action unfold.

“Right at 1:09. all the cops and stuff are coming in,” he said. “It’s right here by the Swap Meet indoors, and I noticed that police officer in blue truck here just came speeding in and stopping. And at the same time, I could see, what, about 40 yards in front of him, two guys were fighting, and the police officer didn’t even put his truck in park, it was still rolling and he jumped off.

“And he took about three steps, and pow, pow, the subject dropped.”

Police have not confirmed the witness account.

