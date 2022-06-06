West Valley City Police Department IDs man shot, killed at apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday at a West Valley City apartment complex.

“The victim in a shooting death on 6/4 is identified as 23yo (year old) Elijah Brown,” a West Valley City Police statement says.

“Another adult male shot during the same incident remained in critical but stable condition as of last report. Investigators are working to identify a suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.”

WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton told Gephardt Daily on Saturday that police were dispatched to the E Gate apartments near 2900 Ruddy Way about 3:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people running from one of the upper floors of the multi-story complex.

“We were directed to an apartment up on the fourth floor and officers went inside,” Brinton said. “There were two males, both with multiple gunshot wounds to the mid-torso area. One of them was worse off than the other and officers began life saving measures.

“It was kind of a chaotic scene because a party had been going on, so there were multiple people inside the apartment, as well as outside the apartment,” Brinton told Gephardt Daily.

“Medical eventually came in and they were able to transport both of the males, who are in their 20s, to Intermountain Medical Center. While at the hospital, one of the males succumbed to his injuries and is now deceased,” Brinton said.

Officers from Sandy and Taylorsville assisted WVCPD in the early hours of the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.