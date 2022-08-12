West Valley City police release description of vehicle that struck, killed 11-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have released a general description of the vehicle believed to have struck and killed an 11-year-old boy as he walked with his mother on a sidewalk Wednesday night.

The vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Tacoma pickup, or a similar-looking vehicle. It was light in color, possibly gray or silver, a WVCPD statement says, “and would have front-end damage from the collision.”

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information on the collision is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000.

The accident happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday as mother and son were walking south in the area of 4000 West and 4200 South, and fled the scene, and remains at large.

“A vehicle left the roadway, traveled onto the sidewalk & struck the child,” says a tweet issued Thursday morning by the WVCPD.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop. Paramedics took the child to the hospital, where he died.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the fatal hit and run as details are released.