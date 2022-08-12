Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office seeks man who started, abandoned campfire near Jordanelle Reservoir

HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who started a campfire near Jordanelle Reservoir and then fled the area Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received reports around 3:20 p.m. about smoke near the Fox Bay Condos, 1771 Fox Bay Drive, not far from Jordanelle Reservoir, the sheriff’s office stated on its Facebook page.

“When law enforcement attempted contact with the man, he fled the area on foot. An abandoned camp was found nearby with a smoldering campfire,” the post states.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, and wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

“At this time we don’t believe the man to be a threat to the public but would like to locate and speak with him regarding the abandoned campsite,” the post states.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.