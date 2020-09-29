West Valley City police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who missing Tuesday afternoon about 2 p.m. The same child went missing for a brief period a late last week, according to investigators.

“MISSING CHILD: We are searching for 11-year-old Jaxon Allen,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department Tuesday.

“He left his home in the area of 2300 W. 2800 South. Jaxon is 5-feet tall. He is believed to be wearing the same clothing seen in this photo,” Tuesday’s tweet said.

WVCPD also posted a tweet last Friday saying Jaxon walked off at approximately 6 p.m while visiting in the area of Bingham High School. In that instance, he was found safe and returned home, police said.

Anyone that sees Jaxon or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call West Valley police at 801-840-4000.