West Valley City police seek missing, endangered girl, 12

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl who is missing and considered at risk.

The girl is Isabela Melgoza. She has dyed blue and green hair, brown eyes, is stands about 5 feet tall, with a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a purple halter and blue jeans, and may be carrying a purple galaxy print backpack,” the WVCPD statement says. She is known to frequent Valley Fair Mall.

Anyone with more information is asked to call authorities at 801-840-4000.

The case number is WV22-42363.