West Valley City woman gets 25 years to life for murder of daughter, 4

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering her young daughter in 2019.

Nicole Lester’s 4-year-old daughter was found dead from multiple stab wounds on Dec. 31, 2019, after Lester reportedly confessed her crime to a neighbor, who summoned police.

“VECC dispatcher’s received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as Nicole Lester who said she had just murdered her daughter and that she wanted to turn herself in,” says a West Valley City Police statement released at the time.

“Police officers from the West Valley Police Department arrived and found Nicole sitting outside of her home wearing bloody clothing, they placed her into custody. Police officers entered the home and found a young juvenile female deceased in the home.”

Police the Lester’s 6-year-son sleeping in the home, uninjured.

Lester, now 33, in February of this year pleaded guilty-mentally ill III.