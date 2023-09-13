DOJ announces $600,000 grant for Cache County domestic violence, sexual assault victim support agency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah has announced a major federal grant award for a Logan-based victim support agency.

The Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) $600,000 award will augment legal services and improve the effective coordination of justice systems impacting survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking, according to a Tuesday press release.

“I am pleased to announce funding from the Office of Violence Against Women for the non-profit Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, located in Cache County, Utah,” said U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina Higgins. “These funds will be used to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence and empower survivors.”

The need for specialized legal services is both urgent and essential for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to the release. “These services provide interventions that are crucial for survivor safety.”

CAPSA began humbly as a volunteer rape crisis hot-line in 1976 in coordination with Utah State University’s Women’s Center after two high-profile rape cases on campus. By 1985 it had incorporated as a private, non-profit support agency. In addition to advocacy and in-court services, including employees who response to crime scenes, the agency runs a battered women’s shelter and provides transitional housing for families victimized by domestic violence.

“The Legal Assistance for Victims Grant, in conjunction with the Justice for Families Program and the Domestic Violence Mentor Court Technical Assistance Initiative, serve as a powerful multi-pronged strategy to transform the justice system’s approach to supporting families affected by violence,” stated OVW Director Rosemarie Hidalgo.

“These grants enhance court-related programs, trauma-informed training, and resources, while also providing victims with specialized legal support. This includes assistance with securing protective orders and navigating complex family law matters.

“Collectively, these grants advance a more comprehensive approach, aimed at ensuring that survivors and their families don’t merely navigate our legal system, but genuinely find a path to justice and safety.