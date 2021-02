WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have a gift suggestion for anyone who has an ex-Valentine who might be on the wrong side of the law.

“Have an ex-valentine that has warrants?” said a tweet from WVCPD Sunday. “We have a special gift you can give them. Just give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.

“Special comes with: free transportation, secure accommodations, free dinner and these very special bracelets.”