Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, said Sunday: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple released a black-and-white photograph of themselves to accompany the news.

The two married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born on May 6, 2019.

The news comes after Meghan revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage last July.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America.

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.