Winter Weather Advisory in place for large swath of Utah

UTAH, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a large swath of Utah from early Monday through Wednesday.

“Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a long duration of light-moderate snow,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Advisories start early/mid Monday and last through Wednesday morning for all Utah mountains, including the Wasatch Back; Park City and Heber.”

There will be periods of light to moderate snow Monday through Wednesday. There also will be significant, low-density snow accumulations for the northern and central mountains, especially the Cottonwood Canyons, the tweet said.

Mountain roads will be impacted Monday, becoming worse on Tuesday, a follow-up tweet said. Valley roads are more likely to be impacted Tuesday.

There is also high avalanche danger for all Utah mountains; read more at UtahAvalancheCenter.org.