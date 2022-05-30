Whirling funnel clouds spotted over west desert; photos shared by National Weather Service SLC

WEST DESERT, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has shared photos shot Saturday of funnel clouds whirling over Utah’s west desert.

“Not in Cache Valley, but small funnel clouds have been spotted near the west desert/devils playground area of UT,” says the tweet, originally shared by @cache_scanner and tagging @NWSSaltLakeCity.

A funnel cloud becomes a tornado if it touches the ground.

The photos below were taken in Howell, in the northwest corner of the state, the tweet says.