White House issues statement on shooting deaths in Enoch murder-suicide, Biden’s efforts to lessen gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The White House has issued a statement on the apparent murder-suicide discovered on Wednesday in Enoch, Utah.

Enoch City officials have announced they believe family members were killed by Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself. Those killed included his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children, and his mother-in-law. Tausha had filed for divorce on Dec. 21 of last year, Enoch City officials said.

The White House statement, issued by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, follows:

The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home.

Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City.

President Biden has taken historic executive action to reduce gun violence, including actions to promote safe storage of firearms and prevent suicide. Last summer, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the first significant piece of gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. This Act helps communities implement new tools to reduce gun violence, including extreme risk protection orders to temporarily remove firearms from people determined to be a danger to themselves or others. The President believes there is more to be done to keep our homes, schools and communities safe, including enacting an assault weapons and high-capacity magazine ban to get weapons of war off our streets, requiring safe storage of firearms, and closing the dating violence restraining order loophole in our gun background check system.