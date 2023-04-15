Wildlife arts contest puts up more than $10,000 in prize money.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Outdoors buffs are invited to enter the Celebrate Utah Wildlife arts contest awarding $10,500 split among winners across seven categories and three age groups.

The first, organizers hope annual, contest is spear-headed by the Utah Wildlife Federation and Utah Wildlife Walls, the latter with a goal of wildlife murals and celebrations in all 29 Utah counties.

But listed partners and sponsors are a diverse group including the National Wildlife Federation, the Utah Department of Natural Resources and its Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, Utah Office of Tourism, Fishheads Fly Shop and The Gem Theater in Panguitch.

“The Celebrate Utah Wildlife Contest is a cash-prize multi-media contest designed to crowd source a collection of diverse wildlife content from across the state,” according to the Utah Wildlife Federation. “Utahns of all ages are invited to enter for free by submitting Utah wildlife-inspired creative and documentary work for a chance at one of 63 cash prizes.”

Hopefuls have until May 10 to submit works to compete in seven categories: wildlife handmade art, wildlife writing and stories, wildlife photography, wildlife videography, wildlife music and sound, wildlife digital art, and wildlife digital story-telling.

More information is available at https://www.celebrateutahwildlife.org/ and utahwildlifefederation.org.

In all, 21 first-place prizes of $250 will be awarded, 21 second-place prizes of $150 and 21 for $100 for third place.