Wildlife officials seek help investigating pregnant doe killing

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials reached out to the public Thursday to boost the 6-week-old investigation of the fatal shooting of a pregnant doe.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information about a doe deer that was illegally killed in Washington County in the area of Cottonwood Road, reads a DWR press release on its website.

The deer was found dead Feb. 21. “Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the deer had been shot and killed and that it was pregnant. The fawn inside the deer was also dead.”

There were no hunts happening in the area at the time. “Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise legally enjoy these animals,” DWR Conservation Officer Jordan Ence said in the Thursday post.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact Officer Ence directly at 435-669-5461. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued at over $609,000.