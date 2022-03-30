William Shatner to (boldly) return to FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The starship captain known “to boldly go where no man has gone before” is returning to Utah in September for the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

William Shatner, best known for his role as Capt. James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” TV series and feature films, will return (perhaps boldly) for the Sept. 22-24 comic convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Shatner first attended the Salt Lake City show in 2016.

The actor headlines the first group of celebrity guests for FanX 2022 announced Tuesday. Shatner’s more recent roles include attorney Denny Crane in “The Practice” (2014) and spinoff “Boston Legal” (2004-08), for which he won two Emmys.

The FanX 2022 guest list also includes:

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Do the Right Thing.”

Actress Rachel Skarsten, “Birds of Prey,” “Lost Girl” and “Reign.”

Actor/voice actor Dante Basco, “Hook,” “American Dragon: Jake Long” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Voice actress Tara Strong, “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “The Fairly OddParents” and “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Actor/voice actor Todd Haberkorn, “Soul Eater,” “Fullmetal Alchemist” and “Star Trek Continues.”

Voice actor Jess Harnell, “Animaniacs,” “Drawn Together” and “Doc McStuffins.”

Voice actress Lindsay Seidel, “The Final,” “Assassination Classroom” and “Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom.”

Voice actor and DJ Kyle Hebert, “Dragon Ball,” Bleach” and Street Fighter” video game series.

Voice actor Nolan North, “Uncharted,” “Assassin’s Creed” and “Destiny/Destiny 2” video game series.

Single-day tickets range from $15-30, while three-day admission passes range from $38-$221. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit fanxsaltlake.com.