WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian prison.

According to CNN, Griner was released as part of prisoner swap and is now in the custody of U.S. officials.

The swap did not include Paul Whelan, another American the State Department says is being wrongfully detained.

Griner was reportedly freed in a deal that returns convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia.

Russian state media said the prisoner swap was”completed successfully at Abu Dhabi Airport” on Thursday.

CNN says President Joe Biden approved for swap in the past week.

“Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, is with the president at the White House,” according to a CNN source and Biden is expected to address the nation soon.