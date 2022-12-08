I-15 northbound closed due to multi-vehicle crash, haz-mat spill at 14600 South

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, December 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — I-15 is closed to northbound traffic near 14600 South after a multi-vehicle crash and hazardous material spill late Wednesday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, there have been no reports of serious injury, but northbound traffic is backed up for miles and it could be a couple of hours before the accident site is cleared.

The UHP says traffic is being diverted to exit 288 with drivers using northbound frontage roads until they reach Bangerter Highway. From there commuters can get back on I-15.

The UHP says the accident site should be cleared by approximately 7 a.m.

UDOT says the crash happened about 11:30 p.m. when one of two tanker trucks involved the collision overturned and spilled an estimated 1,500 gallons of crude oil onto the highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

