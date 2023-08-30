Woman, 18, hit by TRAX train in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was seriously injured just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when she walked in front of a Redline TRAX train arriving at Bingham Junction Station.

“At 7:57 a.m., an 18-year-old female walked in front of a Redline TRAX train,” a statement from the Utah Transit Authority says. “This occurred in the pedestrian crosswalk which is well marked with warning signs.

“All safety equipment was operational… lights, bells, etc. From what UTA officers have been able to determine, the woman was attempting to walk to the station platform to board the train. She was not texting or reading. It is not known at this time whether she was using iPods.”

The woman was seriously injured.

“UTA credits the fire department personnel and all first responders on the scene who used air bags to clear enough space to extricate the woman and transport her to the hospital for medical treatment,” the UTA statement says.

“She is currently listed in CHARLIE condition with serious injuries but has been able to respond to questions. The case is still under investigation.”

The statement asked people to remember to be alert and aware of their surroundings when near TRAX trains, FrontRunner stations and bus stops.

“UTA would greatly appreciate it. Safety first!”