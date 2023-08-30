Semi rollover blocks I-80 WB at mouth of Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck rollover has blocked westbound Interstate 80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

Information from Utah Highway Patrol says the accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers responded to the area of mile marker 129. Cleanup is expected to take an hour or two, Utah Highway Patrol said in a 3:15 p.m. tweet.

Traffic coming down Parleys Canyon westbound is being diverted to southbound Interstate 215 on the east side.

For updates, visit the UDOT traffic site.