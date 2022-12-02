Woman, 21, killed in hit-and-run while jogging in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while jogging Thursday evening in Provo, police said.

Isabelle Parr was jogging near 850 W. 800 North about 5:20 p.m. when she was hit and fatally injured by a vehicle, Provo police said in a news release Friday

“The vehicle involved fled the scene without stopping or calling for help. At this time, investigators are requesting help in identifying the vehicle,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the accident that could help investigators is asked to contact Detective Smith at 801-852-6385 or [email protected]