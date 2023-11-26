Woman, 34, injured in high-speed crash on I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle traveling at more than 100 mph crashed on Interstate 15 in Layton, temporarily closing southbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told troopers a gray Mazda 3 was traveling more than 100 mph on I-15 near Layton Parkway about 1 p.m. when it left the freeway to the right, struck a barrier and ended up in the southbound lanes, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva told Gephardt Daily.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Silva said.

Southbound I-15 was closed temporarily while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.