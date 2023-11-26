Man dies after being hit by semi while walking on U.S. 191 in Grand County

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Saturday evening after being hit by a semitruck while walking on U.S. 191 in Grand County.

The approximately 50-year-old man was wearing dark-colored clothing about 6:20 p.m. when he walked onto the highway and was struck by the semi, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva told Gephardt Daily.

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene, Silva said. His name was not immediately released.

Some lane closures were in place while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.