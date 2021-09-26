Woman, 36, in critical condition after fall on Farmington Creek Trail

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported by Life Flight in critical condition Sunday afternoon after she fell from a rope ladder while trying to descend from the Farmington Creek Trail waterfall.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Department tweeted the news at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

“At 12:37 pm dispatch received reports of an injured hiker near the Farmington Creek Trail Waterfall.

“Davis County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue immediately dispatched and were able to locate a 36-year old female who had slipped and fell while using a rope ladder to descend.

“The victim was unconscious when SAR arrived. She was transported by Life Flight to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this time the victim is listed in critical condition.

“It is believed the hiker fell approximately 15 feet.”