SJCSO officials: Missing New Mexico woman returns home, safe

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A New Mexico woman who was last seen a year ago and was reported missing in December of 2020 has returned home.

That is the update from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Navajo Police in New Mexico in the case, the SJCSO statement says.

“San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the family of Kayla Blackbird earlier today (Saturday),” the SJCSO statement says.

“Kayla returned home sometime last night or this morning. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Navajo PD in Shiprock, NM to update them on their active case.

“Navajo PD responded to the residence and has confirmed that Kayla has indeed returned home. The family is very grateful for her return and asks for privacy at this time. Requests for information should be directed to Navajo PD.”