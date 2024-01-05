Woman arrested, accused of murder in Dec. 30 shooting in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 30 shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

Vanessa Nicole Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Robert Martin, 45, in the driveway of a home near Wenco Drive and Wenco Circle about 9:15 p.m. Dec 30.

Martin was shot in the chest and died from the wound, despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, Salt Lake City police said.

Johnson was arrested Friday for investigation of murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. She is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Police say surveillance video shows a person later identified as Johnson shooting Martin “from a short distance.” Martin then stumbled a few feet and collapsed in the driveway, according to a probable cause statement filed Friday in 3rd District Court.

Johnson was then observed getting into a white vehicle and leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said. The license plate indicated the vehicle belonged to Johnson, according to arrest docuements.

Officers interviewed a woman who was with Johnson at the time and learned the shooting followed an argument in the driveway, police said. The women told police Johnson threatened to harm her family if she told anyone about the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The firearm has not been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case No. 23-291494.