Woman arrested after allegedly grabbing, injuring child near Pioneer Day Parade route

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 53-year-old woman was taken into custody Monday after she allegedly grabbed a child near the Pioneer Day Parade.

Tiffanie Day was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with injury, intentional or knowing, a class A misdemeanor.

An affidavit filed in Day’s arrest says police were dispatched on a report of a woman “attacking a female and her two young children in the street,” the statement says. “The victim’s mother reported that she was walking with her wagon and two young children, ages 8 and 9, towards the parade. The mother stated that as she was walking, she attempted to avoid a transient camp in the area by walking around it in the street.”

The mother said the woman, later identified as Day, “saw them with the wagon and came out into the street screaming about them stealing her wagon. The victim and his mother attempted to continue walking but (Day) approached them in the middle of the street. As (Day) approached, she grabbed the 8-year-old child by the head and forcefully pulled him out of the wagon.”

The child had small bruises consistent with the attack described, the Salt Lake City Police officer noted.

Day was found nearby and identified as the woman who grabbed the child.

The affidavit says Day “made excited utterances to officers stating, ‘I’m sorry, I was confused. I thought that was a blue wagon not black.'”

Day was taken into custody, and her bail was set at $1,000, court documents say.