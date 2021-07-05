Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires near Kaysville homes

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been arrested in connection with several grass fires reported Sunday evening in Kaysville.

Kaysville Fire Department was dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to a grass fire that was threatening structures in the area of Kay’s Drive and Old Mill Lane, according to a Kaysville FD post on Facebook.

“911 callers reported seeing an adult female intentionally lighting fires in the grass in the area,” the post says.

Crews from Kaysville, Layton, and Farmington fire departments responded and “arrived to find five separate fires in the yards of homes in the areas,” the post says.

“All of the fires were quickly contained and no damage was done to property or structures.”

Kaysville Police officers located the suspect who is alleged to have started the fires and she has been booked into the Davis County jail.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.