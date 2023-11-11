Woman arrested in West Jordan domestic violence case

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers responded to a domestic violence call Friday from a man who said a woman was holding him captive.

Upon arrival at the incident in the area of 7950 S. and Big Sycamore Dr., West Jordan police online said officers made contact with an adult male via video surveillance and ultimately a phone call.

“The male advised he was being held against his will.” Once he was able to leave the residence, officers “called out to the female, who was still inside the residence.

“After multiple call outs, the female came out of the residence and was taken into custody.”