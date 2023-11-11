US VA Dept publishes lengthy list of deals and discounts honoring veterans on their day

WASHINGTON D.C. Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have published a huge list of deals and discounts for American veterans on Veteran’s Day.

“This Veterans Day discounts list will continue to be updated as we learn of more nationally available Veterans Day discounts, meals or other ways businesses and organizations want to give back to Veterans,” the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on its website.

“These Veterans Day and year-round discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them.”

The chronicle of literally hundreds of items is heavy on complimentary meals served by national chains from Applebees to Zaxbys, and everything in between, including a free 12-ounce coffee from Starbucks which notes it is donating $200,000 to veterans organizations.

Retail deals come from an array of companies and services including an amalgam of bed and breakfast inns, Hyatt hotels and resorts, Hertz, Amtrack, Cabela’s, Levi’s and LL Bean, a Verizon discount and three months free of USA Today’s digital edition.

The offers have been posting on the VA website, va.gov, since late October and Friday on Facebook.

The list includes links to the details of the offers honoring veterans for their service.