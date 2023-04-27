Woman avoids serious injury when car goes over embankment near Memory Grove

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman whose car left City Creek Canyon Road and ran into trees on the embankment near Memory Grove appeared to suffer no serious injuries, but the roadway was closed for several hours.

The car left the road at about 11:45 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Mark Wian told reporters at the scene. The driver was able to self-extricate, and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Captain Shaun Mumedy, spokesman for the Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily the victim declined to be transported to a hospital. Mumedy said he is not sure what caused the vehicle to go down the incline.

The roadway was reopened several hours after the incident.