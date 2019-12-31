Woman booked on automobile homicide, other charges after DUI collision in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of automobile homicide charges and five other charges after a crash that critically injured two men, one of whom died.

Andrea Miller is the driver being charged.

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Ryan Muhlestein.

“Ryan Muhlestein died from injuries he sustained in that crash,” said a Unified Police Department tweet issued at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Miller has been charged on suspicion of:

Automobile holicide with negligence, DUI alcohol/or drugs, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.

Two counts of driving under he influence of alcohol/drugs, a third-degree felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Traffic signal violations, an infraction

The collision happened at about 11:02 p.m. Monday in the intersection of 4700 South and 2700 West, a probable cause statement says.

Witnesses said the suspect had a red light, but entered the intersection.

“The suspect T-boned the victim who was traveling southbound on 2700 W. on a green light,” the statement says. “After the crash, the suspect began to leave the scene of the accident. Witnesses heard the suspect stating, ‘I need to leave’ and ‘I can’t do this.’

“An AP&P agent who arrived at the crash stopped the suspect before she went too far. The suspect was able to go across the gas station building and parking lot before she was stopped. While being detained, the suspect stated she had a firearm in her

jacket. One semi-auto pistol was removed from the left inside pocket of her jacket.

“As I was interviewing the suspect, I could smell alcohol coming from her breath. I performed field sobriety on the suspect and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect refused a blood draw and a warrant was issued and served. The suspect was admitted to the hospital for her injuries and was released.”

Miller was then booked into jail.