Woman, boyfriend jailed after alleged robbery, running over victim twice

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman and her boyfriend are both in custody after police say the couple arranged with the victim to sell him drugs, then robbed him and ran him over, twice.

Charged in the Sunday case are Brynn Leigh Lunn, the driver, and passenger Karson Rae Swenson, both 18. They each face initial charges of:

Aggravated robbery — serious bodily injury on another, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute C/substance, a third-degree felony

Unified police were dispatched to the location of the male victim, who had been run over by a silver 2007 Mazda 6, the couple’s probable cause statements say. The location was not disclosed.

The victim “stated he made a snapchat deal to buy $350 of marijuana from the registered owner of the Mazda, Brynn Lunn. When (the victim) met with Brynn,

Brynn’s boyfriend, Karson Swenson, was with her. Karson told the victim he wanted the money first before the victim could see the marijuana.

“Karson then stole the victim’s money and Brynn drove off with the victim hanging onto the Mazda,” the statements say. “The victim was run over by the Mazda as it fled. The Mazda then made a U-turn and ran over victim again as Karson yelled out profanities and gang slurs at the victim.”

The statements add that “Multiple witnesses on scene verified the above account and stated the vehicle intentionally made a U-turn and intentionally ran over the victim a second time.”

During the police investigation, the Mazda returned to the scene and was identified as the suspect vehicle by witnesses, the statements say. The car then fled the scene, with Lunn at the wheel and Swenson as a passenger.

The suspects were taken into custody at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in Taylorsville, the statements say. They were in the identified car.

“When they were taken into custody, they had over 200 Xanax pills and multiple THC items with them,” their statements say. “Karson and Brynn were interviewed and Brynn admitted to meeting with the victim to sell him marijuana. Brynn

stated the victim gave Karson fake money and she did not give him any marijuana.

“Brynn stated she took off and knew that the victim was hanging on the car. Brynn stated she was intentionally driving away with the victim on the car because she was afraid of the victim.”

Both suspects were booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered held without bail.