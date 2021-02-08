Woman critically injured when vehicle flips over in South Salt Lake crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One female was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition Sunday night after a crash at 3300 South and 300 West, according to South Salt Lake Police Department.

The two-car crash, at about 9:50 p.m., caused one of the vehicles to flip over.

South Salt Lake fire and medical crews responded to the scene and assisted in extricating the female from the vehicle.

No information was available regarding the cause of the accident or the condition of any other people involved.

Westbound 3300 South was closed at 300 West, and northbound Interstate 15 at the 3300 South ramp also was closed for several hours due to the crash.

The accident is under investigation Sunday night and police say no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.