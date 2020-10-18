Woman dies after auto-pedestrian crash in Midway

MIDWAY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody in the aftermath of an auto-pedestrian crash in Midway Saturday night.Colby Gertsch, 39, from Midway, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle negligently, causing death, a second-degree felony, automobile homicide, a third-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.At approximately 10:35 p.m., the 911 center received a call from a man stating that he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Main Street in Midway, said a news release from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported the pedestrian was a woman, who was seriously injured and possibly not breathing.“Wasatch County EMS, sheriff’s deputies, and the Utah Highway Patrol responded and began life-saving efforts,” the news release said. “These efforts continued during the ambulance transport to Heber Valley Medical Center. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful and the woman passed away at the hospital.”The woman was a resident of Midway. Her name will not be released at this time pending notification to next of“We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of those mourning and impacted by this devastating incident,” the news release said.The Utah Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the case. The prosecution will be handled by the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office.Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.