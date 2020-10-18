Man hospitalized after shots fired at vehicle in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been hospitalized after shots were fired at a vehicle in Murray in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 5070 W. Clover Crest Drive, at approximately 4 a.m., Murray Police Department Sgt. Ross Huff told Gephardt Daily.

Huff said preliminary information suggests that shots were fired from a residence into a vehicle, which had three individuals inside.

One person inside the car was struck in the arm with a bullet, which also grazed him in the head. He was transported in that vehicle to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he is fair to good condition. He was either the driver or a passenger in the front seat. No other individuals inside the car were injured.

Huff said it’s not clear at this early stage what provoked the incident, but it appears that a person or persons inside the residence may have perceived the individuals inside the car to be a threat, and an altercation ensued. Information is still being screened and no one has been arrested at this stage.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.